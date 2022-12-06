Wilfried Nancy Departs CF Montréal, Now What?

Wilfried Nancy has departed the CF Montréal Head Coach position. Breaking last night and made official this morning, Nancy has decided to join Columbus Crew. A move that will include some compensation, but comes at a huge loss for the club.

It would seem after the scuffle between owner and the lack of clarity of control over roster decisions deemed this relationship over despite the option the club held.

Nancy had done an incredible job with the team despite the limitations on roster spending and more. He was even a finalist for coach of the year in this past season as he led CFM to their greatest season ever in MLS.

Now with Nancy gone, several high caliber players gone as well, the tall task of re-making this club has become an even greater undertaking.

How will they replace all the pieces they lost? Only time will tell as we still have a few months before kick off on the new season in March.

Good thing there’s no CONCACAF Champions League to worry about.