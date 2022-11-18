CF Montréal: Apple News, Crest Update and more

The news is hot and heavy this week. Let’s take you through the three big one’s this week. Apple MLS Deal, Crest Unveiled and free agent talk.

New Apple MLS Deal

The new deal is set to enter in the 2023 season and it is being bill well as the prices have made a bit of stir. The deal has been criticized for limiting exposure and really only appealing to MLS diehards, but the good news is the restrictions are no more.

We could see a really good and tight presentation now that utilizes the best of MLS. That will include a whip around show, new teams on commentary and much more.

Every match. Every screen. No blackouts or restrictions. https://t.co/C7si75AxPw — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 16, 2022

Crest Unveiled, Put Everywhere

The seemingly official unveiling of the club crest that was announced in the Summer as it is now across all club channels. Frankly, what an improvement, this one is 10x better and has automatically become a top 5 badge for me. If this is a new era the the club needs to make the right moves and first of all, confirm Wilfried Nancy will be back. The future is full of potential and fans should be excited.

Free Agent Interest

One player or position that has been made a priority is goal keeper and with the club expected to be in for Pantemis, who is with Canada at the World Cup, my best guess is the club signs an MLS average level keeper. Tyler Miller, Joe Bendik and Clint Irwin come to mind.

Last note, Nancy has to be confirmed soon, the club has wok to do and we need a decision for the club to build out a solid roster. Right now the Alan Sonora deal is close, but has not been made oficial.

We will see and keep you updated here.