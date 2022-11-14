 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CF Montréal Well Represented in Canada’s World Cup Roster

Incredible for the club as six players have made the CMNT for the trip to Qatar.

By Saul Garcia
MLS: CF Montreal at New England Revolution Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Canada’s first appearance at the World Cup since 1986. It will be well represented with CF Montréal players as six players have made the final cut for he trip to Qatar.

Defenders Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller and Joel Waterman, midfielders Ismaël Koné and Samuel Piette, as well as goalkeeper James Pantemis, have been selected by Canada for the final roster that will compete at the FIFA World Cup beginning on November 20.

Canada will begin on November 23 against Belgium. This will be a great opportunity for these players to show case their sklls on the world’s stage and hold CFM and Canada’s flag high.

We wish them the best of luck.

