CF Montréal: News Updates + World Cup Reaction

The news is hot and heavy this week. Let’s take you through the three big one’s this week. Canada’s performance at the World Cup, CFM’s players fortunes, and transfers.

Victory in Defeat?

The Canada team did the country proud as despite the loss, showed they belong in the world stage. A strong performance and some dare say controlling, Canada had a bevy of chances vs Belgium.

They were unlucky to not see a goal as the penalty miss by darling Alphonso Davies and subsequent misses and saves by Belgiums GK, made it a tough night in front of goal. Still, the team proved they can hang here and still have a legit shot to make it out of the group.

CFM’s Canadian Players Shine

Kamal Miller and Alistair Johnston led the team in defense and kept a deadly Belgium in check save for one goal. Unfortunately that goal decided the game. Even with that after Kone’s inclusion, who played and held his own vs renowned players, they can hold their heads high knowing they battled two for two with an elite team.

Canadian Men’s Team, CFM Players Gaining Interest Abroad

Alistair Johnston has joined Ismael Kone as likely players set to depart after the World Cup. After a really good shift for Canada vs Belgium both players are again being linked to a move to Europe. Kone to a Bundesliga or English team and Johnston to Celtic.

The latest report has Celtic in the lead and close to signing the fullback. A great deal as between these two players CFM could net up to 10 Million Dollars. More than enough to revamp the team ahead of the new season.

We’ll see how the moves progress after the Wold Cup.

We will see and keep you updated here.