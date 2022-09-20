MLS’s 2022 22 Under 22: Ismaël Koné Named Number Eight

A great recognition for Kone as he joins the list of MLS’s annual under 22 list. The list recognizes the best players in the league under 22.

For Kone this comes at a great time as he is wanted by many clubs in Europe. It is actually why it is important he and Djordje Mihailovic, who is leaving for the Netherlands in January, make good on a run in these MLS Cup playoffs.

The excerpt below is from the official list:

Koné, within a year, has gone from an obscure signing by CF Montréal to a full-fledged Canadian international who’s likely to feature at the upcoming World Cup. All the while, he’s reportedly faced heavy interest from English Championship sides Norwich City and Sheffield United – suggesting a wintertime move abroad may be on the horizon. Koné’s a huge part of CFM’s drive into one of the league’s top teams, forming a midfield partnership with Victor Wanyama. The former Premier League star and Kenya captain has said Kone is “one of the hottest prospects in MLS and everyone in Europe is watching him and they want to get his signature.”

Kone has impressed and can really play as an 6,8 and even 10. It’s why the clubs mentioned plus the Bundesliga teams chasing him are over the moon with his potential. A showcase at the World Cup could improve his odds and even elevate him in terms of teams chasing him.

We will see, as Kone needs to be a strong performer for Montréal in these MLS Cup playoffs because they may be his last.