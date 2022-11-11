CF Montréal: Updated List for Expansion Draft, Protected Players

CF Montréal announced their protected and eligible players for the upcoming expansions draft for the new club in MLS. It’s as follows:

The following players are therefore eligible for selection: Zorhan Bassong, Sebastian Breza, Rudy Camacho, Gabriele Corbo, Ahmed Hamdi, Bjorn Johnsen, Logan Ketterer, Jojea Kwizera, Chinonso Offor, Sunusi Ibrahim, Robert Thorkelsson and Victor Wanyama. St. Louis City SC will select five players in the draft and teams can only lose one player each.

No real qualms here as the players named have been moderate to not at all impactful. Except of course, Victor Wanyama who seemed set on a move abroad but could be tempted by a high DP level contract to stay in MLS.

Camacho was a bit surprising, but I doubt he gets selected and after the trade earlier in the week it could be nobody getting drafted.

It really is the beginning of the off season here and I doubt that many moves wil be completed during the World Cup.

Do get ready for after as we could see a huge flurry of moves all across MLS.