CF Montréal vs Toronto FC: Preview, Odds, How to Watch and More!

Montréal are coming off a bad loss vs New York Red Bulls where they played ok and deserved to the loss. The result further showed how MTL are teetering on elite and not.

Now, they face a real tumbling Toronto side.

The match is Sunday, September 4 2022 at 7:30 p.m EST. at BMO Field, Toronto, Canada.

In their last five MTL is under a better record, with 43W-1D-1L, meanwhile TOR are 2W-1L-2D off a draw v Toronto. A win for Le CFM would legitimize the top two spot and keep them in the drivers seat there.

This match will come down to the teams freshness and one MTL will have to take advantage of as they will be the more in form side. The main threat on the Toronto and the player to watch out for is Lorenzo Insigne.

Who will take advantage and get a result for their side?

Injuries:

MTL:

Ahmed Hamdi (leg) — OUT

Bjorn Maars-Johnsen (foot) — OUT

Tomas Giraldo (hamstring) — OUT

TOR:

Mark-Anthony Kaye — OUT

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of posting, MTL are +185, TOR are +125 and a draw is at +260. A fun match is ahead of us.

How to Watch:

Montréal vs Toronto will be televised in Canada on TSN and streamed in the the United States on ESPN+.

The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm ET.

Prediction: MTL 4-3 TOR

Keep it here for post match recap and more!