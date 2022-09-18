CF Montréal steal a win, 1-0 at New England

A great result as Montréal played really well and were inspired to win this one. A strong CFM side on the field as Nancy’s side played well and was rightfully the winner and record breaker becoming the second tea to win six away wins in a row.

Wilfried Nancy’s team continues to prove his coach of the year charge is merited as the club played real well and are still in the top two! Well done!

This keeps CFM as still hosting a playoff game for now. A great result as we enter the final games of the season.

3 observations

Two strikers system worked really well. From width and just an unrelenting presence, the team came together. A good game plan helped and the team played well.

Johnston showed out again! He remains a big piece in this side and as scored again as he rally shows his worth in this one.

Mihailovic and Wanyama played really well again and showed up when it mattered. Both key stars at le CFM and they showed up in a tough game to crack.

GOALS

CFM: Alistair Johnston 72’