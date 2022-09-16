CF Montréal vs New England Revolution: Preview, Odds, How to Watch and More!

Montréal are coming off a great win vs Chicago where they played well and deserved to the win. The result further showed how MTL are well placed at two in the East.

Now, they face a real still fighting Revolution side.

The match is Saturday, September 17 2022 at 7:30 p.m EST. at Gilette Stadium, Foxborough, USA.

In their last five MTL is under a better record, with 3W-1L-1D, meanwhile NER are 1W-3L-1D off a loss v Houston. A win for Le CFM would legitimize the top two spot and keep them in the drivers seat there.

This match will come down to the teams freshness and one MTL will have to take advantage of as they will be the more in form side. The main threat on the Revs and the player to watch out for is Gustavo Bou.

Who will take advantage and get a result for their side?

Injuries:

MTL:

Ahmed Hamdi (leg) — OUT

Bjorn Maars-Johnsen (foot) — OUT

Tomas Giraldo (hamstring) — OUT

NER:

Dylan Borrero (thigh) — OUT

Jacob Jackson (leg) — OUT

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of posting, MTL are +200, NER are +120 and a draw is at +250. A fun match is ahead of us.

How to Watch:

Montréal vs New England will be televised in Canada on TSN and streamed in the the United States on ESPN+.

The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm ET.

Prediction: MTL 3-3 NER

Keep it here for post match recap and more!