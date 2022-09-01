Disaster in Montréal: CF Montréal Lose 0-1 vs New York Red Bulls

Awful loss at home! A horrendous result in the league in what should have been a much better played game. Red Bulls win 1-0 in Montréal.

Quioto could not buy a goal and Mason Toye came in and could not either.

Wilfried Nancy’s team changes were not correct this time out and this did just feel like nothing went right for MTL.

A loss that sees the club fall but still maintain them in second. The club has to add some depth for Nancy to work with.

MTL should have played much better, the conservative formation did not work, we move, cautiously as a we could see NYRB again,

3 observations

Pantemis had a less than stellar game. He could have done more on the goal.

Nancy got his changes wrong. Needed more bite and width, failed to do so. Lack of a second striker hurt MTL.

Mihailovic was the only good performance. Needed a better finisher in front of him or two.

GOALS

NYRB — Lewis Morgan 43’