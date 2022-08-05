CF Montréal Trade for Offor -report

CF Montréal and Chicago Fire, a partnership that could be booming for us. MTL has added Chinonso Offor, details here:

Source: CF Montreal acquiring Chinonso Offor from Chicago Fire for $325k GAM.



Offor, 22, down the Fire depth chart behind Jhon Duran and Kacper Przybylko this year, made just 3 starts. pic.twitter.com/wq24VvALvB — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) August 5, 2022

A solid player even if the funny money is a little high. Offor is a Nigerian striker/center forward who can drop back and does have some dynamism.

The Fire sending players to MTL continue and as we know this team can make less than known players stars. Djordje Mihailovic being the best example.

For MTL, they needed some reinforcements and we could see one more move before the day is up,

A new player and MTL is rolling, let’s hope they can close the season out right.