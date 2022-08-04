CF Montréal earn dramatic 2-1 win vs Columbus Crew

A fantastic result away and one of the results of the season as CFM smashed and grabbed a win down in Columbus. A pretty rotated CFM side on the field as Nancy’s side played well and was a justified winner

Wilfried Nancy’s team continues to prove his coach of the year charge is merited as the club played real well and after the win have cemented themselves in the top three. Well done!

This keeps CFM as still hosting a playoff game for now. A great result as we enter the crunch of the season.

3 observations

Kamara played really well vs his former team. Him and Torres did a decent shift in the first half and Kei showed up when it mattered.

Kone showed why he is being chase by European clubs as he out in a shift and a half.

Camacho and Waterman played incredibly well and Waterman’s control during the second goal was so good. Add a fresh Johnston and we have a solid team in the back/wings.

GOALS

CFM: Kamara 88’, Waterman 90+4’

CREW: Zelarayan 14’