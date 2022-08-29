Two More Observations from CF Montréal’s Huge Win in Chicago

Wilfried Nancy and this scrappy CF Montréal side have done some damage as they currently sit squarely in second place in a crowded Eastern Conference. This past weekend coming off a huge away win vs Chicago, the club has now won consecutive away matches fr the first time in MLS history.

Under Nancy the team has really bought in and played well. Let’s take a look at two more observations as the club has been humming.

1 Ismael Kone is the real deal

From scoring a thunder of a goal to being very clean and composed in possession as he and Wanyama played really well together last Saturday. That was even with him just playing just a half as he was unfairly and softly ousted after a less than rough foul.

Still, his opening goal and play has kept the real believers motivated in him not only being a key cog for CFM, but in the league and even abroad in the not so distant future.

Kone is gong to make Montreal millions sooner rather than later. Such a fun central midfielder. https://t.co/hEItwjyUqL — Joseph Lowery (@joeclowery) August 28, 2022

2 Nancy’s formation splits for home and away have worked extremely well

This is two pronged as thanks to being sharper in the finishing aspect of the game with Romell Quioto, Kai Kamara and Mason Toye, the club has made big jumps in that area to lead to this run that has them second. Similarly, being very clean in possessing the ball has helped a ton as well as Wanyama, Kone and Mihailovic have done well this season.

CFM have the makings of a versatile team that can play one striker away and two at home as the concepts are similar and in these past two away games it has been about compressing the opponent and squeezing the ball out of them. That led to easier chances for finishes and Quioto took advantage this weekend.

Nancy has done really well and should be a strong contender for coach of the year!