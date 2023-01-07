Victor Wanyama — Il Reste, Re-Signs With CF Montréal

Very good piece of news as the club announced, Victor Wanyama has been signed to a two-year contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He will remain a Designated Player with the Club.

Excellent news as we heard from GM, VP and more in Mr. Renard:

“We are glad to have concluded a new deal with Victor and that he remains with us,” said Vice-President and Chief Sporting Officer, Olivier Renard. “During the last three seasons, he has been an important player on the field and in the locker room. His personality, his experience, and his qualities as a player will notably help us with the stability of the group for the season to come.”

Victor also acknowledged the positive news:

“I’m excited to stay at the club and the city where I have been so happy for the past three years,” said Victor Wanyama. “When I arrived here, I believed in the Club’s project. As we continue to grow, this is even more true. I am eager to continue bringing my best for my teammates, the coaching staff, and the Montreal supporters. “

Very good news as Renard continues to prove he is one of the best soccer execs in MLS. To Wanyama’s return they have added Aaron Herrera, George Campbell and will look to continue bolster the team as they look for a winger and striker, both could be DP’s.

All CFM supporters should be happy with the signings as the exodus the club saw in manager, players and influx of money, it was not easy to rebuild this side.

They still have work to do, but they have re-signed a great piece here.