James Pantemis Re-Signs with CF Montréal

CF Montréal keep a goal keeper as James Pantemis has re-signed with the club.

On se revoit en 2023!



Entente d’un an et deux années d’option pour James Pantemis >>> https://t.co/n9mptrH3KF



James Pantemis signs new contract for the 2023 season, with two option years >>> https://t.co/2pl9nRuMkS#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/oyiT2KuNCr — CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) December 16, 2022

The new contract is for the 2023 season, with two option years in 2024 and 2025. A good deal as CFM keeps their better performing keeper and Canadian National Team member at the World Cup.

With another depth signing and a possible academy inclusion, the keeper options look solid heading in to 2023.