James Pantemis Re-Signs with CF Montréal

A good and needed signing.

By Saul Garcia
James Pantemis (41) of Montreal seen in action during the... Photo by Angel Marchini/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

CF Montréal keep a goal keeper as James Pantemis has re-signed with the club.

The new contract is for the 2023 season, with two option years in 2024 and 2025. A good deal as CFM keeps their better performing keeper and Canadian National Team member at the World Cup.

With another depth signing and a possible academy inclusion, the keeper options look solid heading in to 2023.

