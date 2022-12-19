CF Montréal Legend, Nacho Piatti, Celebrates Argentina World Cup Win

Argentina are World Cup champions after a thrilling and really sensational victory over France.

In all the celebrations it was really cool and awesome to see Ignacio Piatti in Qatar as his national team won it all.

Piatti is of course now part of CFM’s front office staff and was a bonafide star in the league.

He played for Montréal from 2014-19 and earned two MLS Best XI nods (2016, ‘18). He also became the leading scorer in league play with 66 goals and 35 assists across 135 matches.

A really good career and we are now happy to see his home country triumph once again.