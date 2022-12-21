CF Montréal: Schedule Release and New Playoffs

The 2023 MLS seasons schedule has been released and we have some awesome games to look forwards to! Starting with opening weekend:

The 2023 season kicks off on February 25th. pic.twitter.com/14j2cuUtdm — Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 20, 2022

Then, we have a premier rivalry in MLS as CFM vs TFC is happening in May:

RIVALRIES



These matches should be fun. pic.twitter.com/ytkUvmClDk — Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 20, 2022

Then, we have the full schedule right here:

Calendrier complet @cfmontreal



•Début à Miami 25 février. Reste au chaud

•Philadelphie sera encore le premier rendez-vous à domicile le 18 mars

•Rivalité #CFMTL v #TFCLive 13 mai et 20 août

•Saison termine contre Columbus 21 octobre pic.twitter.com/2rWwbKyBWz — Patrice Bernier (@pbernier10) December 21, 2022

Ok, analysis time!

First, we have almost a moth for League’s Cup, and I’m not sure I like that. A whole month of another tournament with little incentive to go hard in. We’ll see if the juice is worth the squeeze as the league look for more revenue.

Second, May is going to be absolutely packed as the club has six league matches that month and could have heavy rotation.

Third, September could be the key month to be rolling in to form as the club needs to be ready to close the season strong. After the dog days of summer, the League’s Cup and general attrition, the club needs to make sure they are ready to go for that month.

One more thing I wanted to touch is the proposed new playoff format, which frankly is bad.

This appears to be in motion. Plan, I'm told, is for a total overhaul of the MLS postseason, featuring a "World Cup-style" competition - top 8 teams in each conference advance into a group stage, with the top 8 group stage finishers advancing to a single-elimination bracket. https://t.co/WDmB9EXJcZ — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) December 20, 2022

The report as highlighted above, would basically create a new system for the playoffs and I do not like it. A group stage playoffs with more games just demeans the regular season even more as if the month break did not do that.

Plus, the new system is just a huge money grab as the playoffs were fine before despite the single round nature of it.

Simplicity would be the key here. If the plan is in the future to have 30-32 teams, why can’t they do the top eight in each conference and go from there? There is no need to re-invent the wheel.

We’ll wait until it becomes official or does not, still keep it locked here as the off season begins to fire up!