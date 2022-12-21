 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CF Montréal News Updates: New Player, Kone YPOY

Two good pieces of news!

By Saul Garcia
/ new
Canada v Morocco: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Adam Pretty - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Hello, we have new updates for you all!

The club has been rumored to be near the completion of a deal for Salt Lake fullback, Aaron Herrera!

A really good deal that would help with Johnston’s departure, and one that sees the club sign another one of the league’s best young players. So, with George Campbell, a capable young defender and now Herrera, the club is well positioned to start the rebuild in earnest.

Still, around two month remain to fill all the holes created this off season and the coach should be next, relatively soon.

Second, Ismael Kone was crowned Canadian youth player of the year!

Kone had a breakout season with CFM and now is reaping the rewards as he has made his move abroad to England. A well deserved award with the player showing maturity and poise this season in some important matches as CFM had its best season in MLS.

More From Mount Royal Soccer

https://soundcloud.com/kanfootballclub

Loading comments...