CF Montréal News Updates: New Player, Kone YPOY

Hello, we have new updates for you all!

The club has been rumored to be near the completion of a deal for Salt Lake fullback, Aaron Herrera!

BREAKING: CF Montreal are finalizing a deal with Real Salt Lake to acquire defender Aaron Herrera, per sources.



RSL will receive $500k GAM + int’l roster spot + 1st rd SuperDraft pick from MTL.



Herrera, 25, is an RSL homegrown and made 124 apps for the club over five seasons. pic.twitter.com/bun1vpsFzv — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 20, 2022

A really good deal that would help with Johnston’s departure, and one that sees the club sign another one of the league’s best young players. So, with George Campbell, a capable young defender and now Herrera, the club is well positioned to start the rebuild in earnest.

Still, around two month remain to fill all the holes created this off season and the coach should be next, relatively soon.

Second, Ismael Kone was crowned Canadian youth player of the year!

Félicitations Isma



Ismaël Koné nommé Jeune joueur de l'année 2022 par @CanadaSoccerFR



Koné named 2022 @CanadaSoccerEN Young Player of the Year. #CFMTL https://t.co/TKKw7iL6xs pic.twitter.com/diBEekV9Hg — CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) December 20, 2022

Kone had a breakout season with CFM and now is reaping the rewards as he has made his move abroad to England. A well deserved award with the player showing maturity and poise this season in some important matches as CFM had its best season in MLS.