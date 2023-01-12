CF Montréal: Kei Kamara Requests Trade

CF Montréal was dealt more bad news this week as the roster exodus continues. Kei Kamara came out on social media and requested a trade.

While we don’t know specifics, the club looks likely to acquiesce the trade and could be on the look again for a striker. Kei performed relatively great as CFM’s striker both in spot starts and more notably as a super sub.

The roster churn continues as they now add another striker to the list of needs. Kamara was a great piece and will surely be missed.