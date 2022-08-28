CF Montréal take care of business in 2-0 win vs Chicago Fire

A fantastic result as Montréal played really well and were in control all game. A strong CFM side on the field as Nancy’s side played well and was a justified winner dominating long stretches of the game.

Wilfried Nancy’s team continues to prove his coach of the year charge is merited as the club played real well and after the win have cemented themselves in the top two! Well done!

This keeps CFM as still hosting a playoff game for now. A great result as we enter the crunch of the season. It was also MTL’s first time winning consecutive away games for the first time in club history. Just a a good time all around even despite the shoddy refereeing and field conditions.

3 observations

Quioto continues his tear, the club saw him exit via stretcher and we hope that was only pre cautionary, but he played so well as Nancy’s one striker away formation worked to perfection.

Waterman and Breza played really well. Made the correct plays and held defensively while Breza made many key saves.

Despite the uncalled for red card, Kone played really well as did Wanyama next to him, we could have found our pairing along with Piette who played similarly.

GOALS

CFM: Ismael Kone 19’, Romell Quioto 24’