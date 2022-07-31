CF Montréal draw vs 2nd Place NYCFC, 0-0

A decent result at home and one of the unjust results of the season as CFM deserved the win. A much better CFM side on the field as Nancy’s side really played well and was an unjustified team in drawing.

Wilfried Nancy’s team continues to prove his coach of the year charge is merited as the club played real well and despite the draw the team can take solace in knowing they can compete with anyone in the East.

This keeps CFM top three of the Eastern Conference and hosting a playoff game for now. A decent result as we enter the crunch of the season.

3 observations

Quioto regressed from his real good previous weeks as did Mason Toye, who could not finish and resulted in only a draw.

Wanyama and Piette played really well and actually tamed most of NYCFC’s attack. They only recorded two shots.

Camacho, Waterman and Miller payed up to level and seemed really motivated as they held well.

GOALS

Zero.