CF Montréal vs. Los Angeles Galaxy: Preview, Odds, How to Watch and More!

Montréal are coming off a great away win and with that this team should be up for this 4th of July showdown in Los Angeles. This time they face a mediocre Galaxy side who will look to win at home.

The match is Monday, July 4 2022 at 10:30 p.m EST. at Stub Hub Arena in LA.

In their last five MTL is under a solid record, with 3W-2L, meanwhile LAG are 2W-2L-1D off a loss vs MINN. A win for Le CFM could keep them top in the East!

This match will come down to how fresh this CFM side is after a hard fought win vs Seattle, but even with rotation vs this down Galaxy side, I can see a result being had. One player to watch for on their side is Javier Hernandez.

Who will take advantage and get a result for their side?

Injuries:

MTL:

Djordje Mihailovic (ankle) — OUT

Bjoern Maars-Johnsen (foot) — OUT

Tomas Giraldo (hamstring) — OUT

LAG:

Adam Saldana (ankle) — OUT

Jorge Villafana (knee) — OUT

Kevin Cabral (suspended) — OUT

Douglas Costa (suspended) — OUT

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of posting, MTL are +290, AFC are -130 and a draw is at +280. A fun match is ahead of us.

How to Watch:

Montreal vs Los Angeles will be televised in Canada on TSN and streamed in the the United States on ESPN+.

The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 10.30 pm ET.

Prediction: MTL 2-2 LAG

Keep it here for post match recap and more!