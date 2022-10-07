CF Montréal vs Inter Miami: Preview, Odds, How to Watch and More!

Montréal are coming off a great win vs DC United where they played well and deserved to the win. The result further showed how MTL are well placed at top two in the East.

Now, they face a surging Inter Miami side.

The match is Sunday, October 09 2022 at 2:30 p.m EST. at DRV Pink Stadium, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

In their last five MTL is under a better record, with 4W-1D, meanwhile MIA are 4W-1L off a win v Orlando. A win for Le CFM would legitimize them and could open the spot at the top of the table.

This match will come down to the teams freshness and one MTL will have to take advantage of as they will be the more in form side. The main threat on Miami and the player to watch out for is Gonzalo Higuain.

Who will take advantage and get a result for their side?

Injuries:

MTL:

Ahmed Hamdi (leg) — OUT

Bjorn Maars-Johnsen (foot) — OUT

Tomas Giraldo (hamstring) — OUT

MIA:

Corentin Jean (knee) — OUT

Ian Fray (ligament) — OUT

Robbie Robinson (hamstring) — OUT

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of posting, MTL are +145, MIA are +155 and a draw is at +260. A fun match is ahead of us.

How to Watch:

Montréal vs Miami will be televised in Canada on TSN and streamed in the the United States on ESPN+.

The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 2.30 pm ET.

Prediction: MTL 3-2 MIA

Keep it here for post match recap and more!