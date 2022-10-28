Samuel Piette Signs New Deal with CF Montréal

Samuel Piette has signed a new deal with CF Montréal as the club announced.

Let’s hear from the sporting director and from the player himself:

“We are very pleased to sign Samuel, a local Quebec and Canadian player, to this extension,” said CF Montréal Vice-President and Chief Sporting Officer Olivier Renard. “Already an important part of our Club for over five years, Samuel will help us continue moving our project forward in the years to come. He will continue to play a key role both at the Club and with the national team, as well as pursue his ongoing work off the field.”

From Piette:

“I am very happy to continue my career at home here in Montreal,” said Samuel Piette. “It is an honour and a great pride to wear the CF Montréal jersey and represent my city on and off the field. I want to continue to inspire young people across Quebec.”

A much needed renewal as the club embarks a massive rebuild with several high profile departures expected in the coming months.