Playoffs Are Over, CF Montréal Fall to NYCFC, 3-1

A perhaps unfair result as Montréal played really well and unlucky to lose by two. Football can be fickle as CFM dominated that game, but it was the Pigeons of NYC that score and take this win this time around.

A strong CFM side on the field as Nancy’s side played well and was just down. A bad loss despite the solid performance.

Wilfried Nancy’s team continued to prove his coach of the year charge is merited as the club played real well, even in defeat.

A massive off season of change is among us as we salute and thank Victor Wanyama, Djordje Mihailovic, Ismael Kone and any other players who will depart the roster.

CFM have a tall task ahead.

3 observations

Kone was immense this game, paired with Wanyama and Piete, the three played incredibly well. Even with that the chances came and NYCFC’s Johnson just kept stopping them. A bad luck out last night.

All three center backs were varying levels of ball. Some lack of awareness led to a few goals and that was really all she wrote.

Mihailovic turned it on and played to his level and for CFM they can take solace the players really gave it their all and were locked in despite the bad result.

GOALS

CFM: Mihailovic 85’

NYCFC: Moralez 6’, Heber 45’, Magno 61’ (Pen)