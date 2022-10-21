Playoffs! CF Montréal vs NYCFC: Preview, Odds, How to Watch and More!

Montréal are coming off a season where they played well and deserved to be in this spot. The real test now is to show it was no fluke and that after a win in the playoffs they can make the Eastern Finals.

Here, they face the defending champs, NYCFC.

The match is Sunday, October 23 2022 at 1:00 p.m EST. at Stade Saputo, Montréal, Canada.

In their last game MTL showed its class as it disposed of Orlando fairly easily. Likewise for NYCFC who took care of Miami at Citi Field. A fun matchup between two high possession and chance creators is ahead of us.

This match will come down to the teams freshness and one MTL will have to take advantage of as they will be the more in form side. The main threat on Orlando and the player to watch out for is Samtiago Rodriguez.

Who will take advantage and get a result for their side?

Injuries:

MTL:

Ahmed Hamdi (leg) — OUT

Bjorn Maars-Johnsen (foot) — OUT

Tomas Giraldo (hamstring) — OUT

NYC:

Zero Major Injuries

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of posting, MTL are +100, NYC are +250 and a draw is at +245. A fun match is ahead of us.

How to Watch:

Montréal vs NYCFC will be televised in Canada on TSN and streamed in the the United States on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 1.00 pm ET.

Prediction: MTL 4-3 NYCFC

Keep it here for post match recap and more!