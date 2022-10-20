Two Things CF Montréal Must Do to Win vs NYCFC

CF Montréal is on a mission to make the MLS Cup final! That continues as they face NYCFC in the next round before a hopeful match in the Eastern Conference Final. A big match at home and we will look at two ways CFM can take advantage of the matchup.

1 Midfield Trio Ride Again

The first one is actually a repeat of the first playoff game vs Orlando. Nancy would be wise to play all three central midfielders again, in Samuel Piette, Ismael Kone and Victor Wanyama. It would provide balance, control and a good barrier for NYCFC’s midfield of creatives.

Add a loaded midfield body wise and you can really counter act the speed and vision of someone like Maxi Moralez or Santiago Rodriguez. That can also free up Djordje to have few defensive responsibilities and as he showed vs Orlando that makes him very dangerous paired with a returning Romell Quioto and we could be cooking.

2 Attack the middle

This one is a bit counter to usual Nancy tactics but if CFM can attack the two d-mid’s with poise and directly, that can cause much trouble. Why? They are not really defensively stout players.

CFM can take advantage and with Kone and Mihailovic load them up as the fullbacks accompany them. That takes them out while giving the fullbacks space to operate, it could create many chances for Kamara, Quioto and lead to goals.

