CF Montréal win a clean game, 1-0 vs DC United

A great result as Montréal played really well and were inspired to win this one. A strong CFM side on the field as Nancy’s side played well and was rightfully the winner, dominating long stretches of the game.

Wilfried Nancy’s team continues to prove his coach of the year charge is merited as the club played real well and are still in the top two! Well done!

This keeps CFM as still hosting a playoff game and with now an outside chance to win the shield as they are two points back Philly and LAFC. What a season for le CFM!

3 observations

Wanyama and Torres showed out and Nancy has the team playing great soccer and even though the scoreline was low key the win was massive.

Defense and Pantemis had a hell of a match as they all played real good and kept that clean sheet in tact. Camacho and Waterman especially who look more than ready for the playoffs.

Kone and played incredibly well and now has a real ht streak heading in to the layoffs.

GOALS

CFM: Pines (OG) 41’

DCU: 0