Playoff Win! CF Montréal Beat Orlando, 2-0

A great result as Montréal played really well and were inspired to win this one. A strong CFM side on the field as Nancy’s side played well and was rightfully the winner, dominating long stretches of the game.

Wilfried Nancy’s team continues to prove his coach of the year charge is merited as the club played real well and now advance in the playoffs!

This keeps CFM as still hosting a playoff game and will now host the winner of NYCFC/Inter Miami.

3 observations

Kone was immense this game, paired with Wanyama and Piete, the three played incredibly well. From diagnosing the attack, to pressing and more, the three deservee plaudits.

All three center backs were on fire! Miller, Waterman and Camacho, Nancy ad his band of three stood up for the challenge and came through with a clean sheet.

Mihailovic turned it on and played to his level as he was the star of the show, with Kamara playing in support, Miha played a monster game.

GOALS

CFM: Kone 68’, Lappalainen PEN 90+9’