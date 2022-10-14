Playoffs! CF Montréal vs Orlando City: Preview, Odds, How to Watch and More!

Montréal are coming off a season where they played well and deserved to be in this spot. The real test now is to show it was no fluke and that start Sunday vs Orlando.

Now, they face a solid Orlando side.

The match is Sunday, October 16 2022 at 8:00 p.m EST. at Stade Saputo, Montréal, Canada.

In their last five MTL is under a better record, with 4W-1D, meanwhile ORL are 2W-3L off a win v Columbus. A win for Le CFM would legitimize them and advance them to the next round.

This match will come down to the teams freshness and one MTL will have to take advantage of as they will be the more in form side. The main threat on Orlando and the player to watch out for is Ercan Kara.

Who will take advantage and get a result for their side?

Injuries:

MTL:

Ahmed Hamdi (leg) — OUT

Bjorn Maars-Johnsen (foot) — OUT

Tomas Giraldo (hamstring) — OUT

ORL:

Alexandre Pato (knee) — OUT

Gaston Gonzalez (ligament) — OUT

Joseph Dezart (knee) — OUT

Robin Jansson (leg) — OUT

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of posting, MTL are -140, ORL are +320 and a draw is at +285. A fun match is ahead of us.

How to Watch:

Montréal vs Orlando will be televised in Canada on TSN and streamed in the the United States on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 8.00 pm ET.

Prediction: MTL 3-2 ORL

Keep it here for post match recap and more!