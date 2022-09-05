CF Montréal jubilant in a 4-3 win at Toronto FC

A fantastic result as Montréal played really well and were inspired to come back. A strong CFM side on the field as Nancy’s side played well and was a justified winner dominating long stretches of the game.

Wilfried Nancy’s team continues to prove his coach of the year charge is merited as the club played real well and after the win have cemented themselves in the top two! Well done!

This keeps CFM as still hosting a playoff game for now. A great result as we enter the crunch of the season.

3 observations

Kamara and Quioto still got it as the two strikers system worked really well. From width and just an unrelenting presence, the team came together in this one. Kamara especially so on the goal he had.

Mihailovic is back and roaring! He played really well in his 66 minutes and was decisive and looked natural. A good sign for the playoffs.

Wanyama and Piette played one for the ages, bossing midfield and stopping lot of the central attacks. Both payers will be key for playoff hopes.

GOALS

CFM: Miller 19, Mihailovic 21’, Kamara 43’, Johnston 54’

TOR: Bernardeschi 5’ PEN, Insigne 7’, 90+3