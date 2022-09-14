CF Montréal win thriller, 3-2 vs Chicago

A great result as Montréal played really well and were inspired to win this one. A strong CFM side on the field as Nancy’s side played well and was rightfully the winner, dominating long stretches of the game.

Wilfried Nancy’s team continues to prove his coach of the year charge is merited as the club played real well and are still in the top two! Well done!

This keeps CFM as still hosting a playoff game for now. A great result as we enter the final games of the season.

3 observations

Two strikers system worked really well. From width and just an unrelenting presence, the team came together without Quioto. Kamara showed he still ha sit as he played excellent in 62 minutes a real good night.

Waterman was a rock and really led the defense here as they did their best and did get the win in the end. Breza gave away a pen but was solid elsewhere.

Kone and Piette played really well again and showed up when it mattered. Kone even had an assist as the team played well and showed true mettle.

GOALS

CFM: Kamara 21’, 29’, Brault-Guillard 44’

CHI: Shaqiri 39’ PEN, 57’ PEN