CF Montréal vs Chicago Fire: Preview, Odds, How to Watch and More!

Montréal are coming off a great resolve draw vs Columbus where they played well and deserved to get the point. The result further showed how MTL are well placed at two in the East.

Now, they face a feisty Chicago side.

The match is Tuesday, Sep 13 2022, 7:30 p.m at Stade Saputo, Montréal, Canada.

In their last five MTL is under a better record, with 3W-1L-1D, meanwhile CHI are 1W-2L-2D off a win v Miami. A win for Le CFM would legitimize the top two spot and keep them in the drivers seat there.

This match will come down to the teams freshness and one MTL will have to take advantage of as they will be the more in form side. The main threat on the Chicago and the player to watch out for is Xherdan Shaqiri.

Who will take advantage and get a result for their side?

Injuries:

MTL:

Ahmed Hamdi (leg) — OUT

Bjorn Maars-Johnsen (foot) — OUT

Tomas Giraldo (hamstring) — OUT

CHI:

Gaston Gimenez (hamstring) — OUT

Jairo Torres (leg) — OUT

Kacper Przybylko (back) — OUT

Stanislav Ivanov (muscle) — OUT

Wyatt Omsberg (ligament) — OUT

Miguel Navarro (suspended) — OUT

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of posting, MTL are -240, CHI are +500 and a draw is at +350. A fun match is ahead of us.

How to Watch:

Montréal vs Chicago will be televised in Canada on TSN and streamed in the the United States on ESPN+.

The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm ET.

Prediction: MTL 4-1 CHI

Keep it here for post match recap and more!