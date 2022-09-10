CF Montréal draw a tough one, 2-2 vs Columbus

A solid result as Montréal played really well and were inspired to come back. A strong CFM side on the field as Nancy’s side played well and was rightfully drawn, dominating long stretches of the game.

Wilfried Nancy’s team continues to prove his coach of the year charge is merited as the club played real well and are still in the top two! Well done!

This keeps CFM as still hosting a playoff game for now. A great result as we enter the crunch of the season.

3 observations

Quioto is as important as ever and it shows as the two strikers system worked really well. From width and just an unrelenting presence, the team came together in this one late to make it a draw.

Kamal Miller was a rock and really led the defense here as they did their best here even if a draw was the end result.

Wanyama and Piette played really well again and despite the score showed real resolve in fighting back to a draw here.

GOALS

CFM: Wanyama 89’, Brault-Guillard 90+4’

COL: Mensah 66’, Zelarayan 68’