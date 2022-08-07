CF Montréal draw vs lackluster Miami, 2-2: Match Report

A not exactly great result at home and a missed opportunity here as CFM failed to beat Miami at home. A solid CFM side on the field as Nancy’s side played well and should have won.

Wilfried Nancy’s team continues to prove his coach of the year charge is merited as the club played real well and despite the draw, the other teams in the top 5, none won so we are pretty much treading water this week.

This keeps CFM as still hosting a playoff game for now. A solid result as we enter the crunch of the season.

3 observations

Quioto is a man! Played well and while he missed some he could be rounding in to form.

Piette returned to the team and put out in a shift and a half.

Camacho and Miller were mostly class and with the wingbacks played pretty well.

GOALS

CFM: Quioto 5’, 21’ via penalty

MIA: Higuain 6’, Rodriguez 79’