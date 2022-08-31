CF Montréal vs New York Red Bulls: Preview, Odds, How to Watch and More!

Montréal are coming off a really good win vs Chicago where they played well and deserved to win. The result further showed how MTL are right where they belong.

Now, they face a real good New York Red Bulls team.

The match is Wednesday, August 31 2022 at 7:30 p.m EST. at Stade Saputo, Montréal, Canada.

In their last five MTL is under a better record, with 4W-1D, meanwhile NYRB are 2W-1L-2D off a win v Miami. A win for Le CFM would legitimize the top two spot and keep them in the drivers seat there.

This match will come down to the teams freshness and one MTL will have to take advantage of as they will be home for this one. The main threat on the Red Bulls and the player to watch out for is Lewis Morgan.

Who will take advantage and get a result for their side?

Injuries:

MTL:

Ahmed Hamdi (leg) — OUT

Bjorn Maars-Johnsen (foot) — OUT

Tomas Giraldo (hamstring) — OUT

Ismael Kone (suspended) — OUT

NYRB:

Kyle Duncan (suspended) — OUT

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of posting, MTL are -125, NYRB are +310 and a draw is at +260. A fun match is ahead of us.

How to Watch:

Montréal vs New York will be televised in Canada on TSN and streamed in the the United States on ESPN+.

The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm ET.

Prediction: MTL 3-2 NYRB

Keep it here for post match recap and more!