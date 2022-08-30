MLS Team of the Week — Sebastian Breza Included, CF Montréal Doing Well

Week 27 of MLS has released the team of the week and Montréal are included again as Sebastian Breza is in the team. He joins Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller and Romell Quioto as previous players included.

A great run of games for Breza as he had so many saves over the weekend as the team led but were being bombarded by Chicago.

This inclusion makes for a really good way to make CFM seen across the MLS landscape. The national coverage is not the best and this inclusion is great. Let’s hope it happens again.

A solid team at that, as here it is:

Team of the Week (3-4-3, left to right): Sebastian Breza (MTL) – Kai Wagner (PHI), Jack Maher (NSH), Steven Moreira (CLB) – Erik Thommy (SKC), Cristian Casseres Jr. (RBNY), Daniel Gazdag (PHI), Facundo Torres (ORL) – Diego Fagundez (ATX), Javier Hernandez (LA), Federico Bernardeschi (TOR)

Coach: Josh Wolff (ATX)