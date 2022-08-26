CF Montréal vs Chicago Fire: Preview, Odds, How to Watch and More!

Montréal are coming off a really good win vs New England where they played well and deserved to win. The result further showed how MTL are right where they belong.

Now, they face a fighting Fire side.

The match is Saturday, August 27 2022 at 8:00 p.m EST. at Soldier Field, Chicago, USA.

In their last five MTL is under a better record, with 3W-2D, meanwhile Fire are 2W-2L-1D off a loss to NYCFC. A win for Le CFM would legitimize the top two spot and keep them in the drivers seat there.

This match will come down to the teams freshness and one MTL will have to take advantage of as they will be home for this one. The main threat on the Fire and the player to watch out for is Kacper Pryzbylko.

Who will take advantage and get a result for their side?

Injuries:

MTL:

Ahmed Hamdi (leg) — OUT

Bjorn Maars-Johnsen (foot) — OUT

Tomas Giraldo (hamstring) — OUT

NER:

Chris Brady (ankle) — OUT

Jhon Espinoza (knee) — OUT

Stanislav Ivanov (thigh) — OUT

Wyatt Omsberg (ligament) — OUT

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of posting, MTL are +190, CHI are +130 and a draw is at +240. A fun match is ahead of us.

How to Watch:

Montréal vs Chicago will be televised in Canada on TSN and streamed in the the United States on ESPN+.

The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 8.00 pm ET.

Prediction: MTL 3-3 CHI

Keep it here for post match recap and more!