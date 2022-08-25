 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Djordje Mihailovic Speaks on CF Montréal Departure, AZ Alkmaar

Our proud young star is off to his European adventure!

By Saul Garcia
MLS: CF Montreal at Philadelphia Union Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

Montréal’s Djordje Mihailovic is departing for is European advaenture after a 6 million dollar deal was brokered between this and the Dutch club, AZ Alkmaar.

He spoke to the club’s website and seemed excited about it all:

“It’s a very good feeling to be here,” Mihailovic said after signing his contract. “I think the football philosophy suits me well and AZ is a club where I can develop myself as a player. I know my final move won’t come until later, but I’m really looking forward to playing here. I don’t mind finishing the season at Montreal, because that club has brought me a lot. I would like to give something back, because we have a good chance to create something special.”

It is a great thing knowing he will fulfill his dream of playing abroad and for CFM they know they got a great deal and get to keep him for one final run for these MLS Playoffs. A real and rare win-win in the world of football.

Best of luck, Djordje and let’s hope we can make these final moths of your tenure here in Montréal special!

