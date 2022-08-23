MLS Team of the Week — Romell Quioto Included, CF Montréal Doing Well

Week 26 of MLS has released the team of the week and Montréal are included as Romell Quioto is in the team. He joins Alistair Johnston and Kamal Miller as previous players included.

Quioto had two goals and one assist as well, powering Montréal to a 4-0 rout of the New England Revolution. It was not only his best performance but perhaps Montréal’s as well.

A really good way to make CFM seen across the MLS landscape. The national coverage is not the best and this inclusion is great. Let’s hope it happens again.

A solid team at that as here it is:

Team of the Week (4-3-3, left to right): Thomas Hasal (VAN) – John Tolkin (RBNY), Matt Miazga (CIN), Damion Lowe (MIA), Tommy Thompson (SJ) – Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Emanuel Reynoso (MIN), Ryan Gauld (VAN) – William Agada (SKC), Julian Carranza (PHI), Romell Quioto (MTL)

Coach: Adrian Heath (MIN)