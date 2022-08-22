Djordje Mihailovic nears AZ Alkmaar move -report

Djordje Mihailovic is close to the move he has wanted as AZ Alkmaar is close to sealing the deal with the physical done. The fee will be 6M American Dollars and the reports as stated below is it will be completed in January 2023. That way Djordje finishes out with Le CFM and then can go full throttle for the second half of the season in the Netherlands.

#MLS rules prevent AZ Alkmaar from loaning Djordje Mihailovic back to #CFMTL for the remainder of the season, so he will join the Dutch club in January 2023.



This is a WIN for all involved.



Official announcement forthcoming as his physical is being conducted. https://t.co/BlRABKhgW7 — Amy Walsh (@amy13walsh) August 21, 2022

A fair deal all around and that makes this seasons title charge that much more important as CFM have a great opportunity to make some noise in the MLS Playoffs.

Mihailovic, only 23, has 11g/20a in 54 apps with Montreal in last two years, breakout seasons.

He will be missed and this could accelerate Ismael Kone’s development as he could be a good fill in. Miha is so appreciated here in Montréal and he deserves this move.

It’s also great that it seems all parties win with the fee, date of move and team all seemed to align perfectly.

Best of luck, Mihailovic!