CF Montréal dominate in a 4-0 win vs New England Revolution

A fantastic result as Montréal played really well and were in control all game. A strong CFM side on the field as Nancy’s side played well and was a justified winner dominating long stretches of the game.

Wilfried Nancy’s team continues to prove his coach of the year charge is merited as the club played real well and after the win have cemented themselves in the top two! Well done!

This keeps CFM as still hosting a playoff game for now. A great result as we enter the crunch of the season.

3 observations

Kamara and Quioto still got it as the two strikers at home worked really well. From width and just an unrelenting presence, the team came together in this one.

Back three and Waterman specifically played real solid. A good defensive performance.

Piette is a star in midfield, add Wanyama and we had a midfield masterclass as they were in control all game.

GOALS

CFM: Kamara 26’, Quioto 39’ 55’, Miljevic (pen) 90+1’