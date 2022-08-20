CF Montréal vs New England Revolution: Preview, Odds, How to Watch and More!

Montréal are coming off a really good win away vs Houston where they played well and deserved to win. The result further showed how MTL are right where they belong.

Now, they face an invigorated Revolution side.

The match is Saturday, August 20 2022 at 7:30 p.m EST. at Stade Saputo, Montréal, Canada.

In their last five MTL is under a better record, with 3W-2D, meanwhile Revs are 2W-3D off a draw vs Toronto. A win for Le CFM would legitimize the top two spot and keep them in the drivers seat there.

This match will come down to the teams freshness and one MTL will have to take advantage of as they will be home for this one. The main threat on the Revs and the player to watch out for is Carles Gil.

Who will take advantage and get a result for their side?

Injuries:

MTL:

Ahmed Hamdi (leg) — OUT

Bjorn Maars-Johnsen (foot) — OUT

Tomas Giraldo (hamstring) — OUT

NER:

Dylan Borrero (leg) — OUT

Giacomo Vrioni (leg) — DOUBTFUL

Gustavo Bou (knock) — QUESTIONABLE

Henry Kessler (covid-19) — DOUBTFUL

Jacob Jackson (leg) — OUT

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of posting, MTL are -125, NER are +285 and a draw is at +280. A fun match is ahead of us.

How to Watch:

Montréal vs Miami will be televised in Canada on TSN and streamed in the the United States on ESPN+.

The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm ET.

Prediction: MTL 2-1 NER

Keep it here for post match recap and more!