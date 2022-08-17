Latest MLS Power Rankings Show CF Montréal Belong in MLS Cup Race

The full and latest MLS rankings has Le CFM as the fourth best side in the league.

It goes to further prove what a job Wilfried Nancy has done with this team and how much better they could be with some more backing. MTL have done well and despite little to no mention from the mainstream media in writing or pod form, the team’s results speak for themselves.

From win in Seattle, Houston and DC, to the making of a shifty and well drilled team that can play with two or one striker, Nancy has the team motivated and ready for a run.

MLS playoffs is about runs and momentum and with Romell Quioto and Djordje Mihailovic rounding in to form, this could be a special run for the team.

If they can get the average MLS goal keeper play, they will be extremely dangerous to Philly and NYCFC the two probable favorites.