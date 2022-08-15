Two More Observations on CF Montréal’s Win vs Houston

CF Montréal earned a fantastic away win and they played well and that should matter as we enter the final 10 or so matches of the season.

Today we have two more observations as look at two real X factors that played a role in this match.

1 Djordje and Piette will be key to play off hopes

The two midfielders have to be on A game. Both in their own ways as both fulfill a key piece for this MTL side. With the exceptional play by Piette and Miha, health will be key as MTL look to cement a top two finish in the East. If both can play like on Saturday then this side can go deep this fall in the playoffs.

2 Nancy with home and away formations has worked

Two systems and one where all three strikers can flourish. Just need to win at home more often. That is why Nancy has used a two striker system at home and recently only one away. That could allow for more flexibility with subs in away situations and as shown vs DC and Houston, can lead to wins.