CF Montréal earn a great 3-2 win vs Houston Dynamo

A fantastic result away and one of the results of the season as CFM smashed and grabbed a win down in Houston. A slightly rotated CFM side on the field as Nancy’s side played well and was a justified winner despite a penalty miss.

Wilfried Nancy’s team continues to prove his coach of the year charge is merited as the club played real well and after the win have cemented themselves in the top two! Well done!

This keeps CFM as still hosting a playoff game for now. A great result as we enter the crunch of the season.

3 observations

Johnston continues to prove his worth as he is playing incredible. The other wingback in Lappalainene was also really good.

Back three and Corbo specifically played real solid. A good defensive performance.

Piette is a star in midfield so with rotation him and any combo of Choiniere, Kone and Wanyama could be really good come playoff time.

GOALS

CFM: Quioto (pen) 15’, Johnston 28’, Lappalainen 69’

HOU: Ferreira 12’, Steres 36’