CF Montréal vs Houston Dynamo: Preview, Odds, How to Watch and More!

Montréal are coming off a decent draw vs Miami where they played well and really deserved to win. The result further showed how MTL are right where they belong.

Now, they face a game Houston side.

The match is Saturday, August 06, 2022 at 9:00 p.m EST. at BBVA Stadium, Hosuton, USA.

In their last five MTL is under a better record, with 3W-2D, meanwhile Houston are 1W-4L off a loss vs Vancouver. A win for Le CFM would legitimize the top three spot and keep them in the drivers seat there.

This match will come down to the teams freshness and one MTL will have to take advantage of as they will be off the All Star Break. The main threat on Houston and the player to watch out for is Mexican international, Hector Herrera.

Who will take advantage and get a result for their side?

Injuries:

MTL:

Ahmed Hamdi (leg) — OUT

Bjorn Maars-Johnsen (foot) — OUT

Tomas Giraldo (hamstring) — OUT

HOU:

No major injuries

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of posting, MTL are +165, HOU are +150 and a draw is at +235. A fun match is ahead of us.

How to Watch:

Montréal vs Houston will be televised in Canada on TSN and streamed in the the United States on ESPN+.

The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 9.00 pm ET.

Prediction: MTL 2-1 HOU

Keep it here for post match recap and more!