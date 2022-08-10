Joel Waterman Named to Week 24 MLS Team the Week

Following a just fantastic goal and decent defensive performance vs Miami and Columbus respectively, the Canadian defender has been included in the Week 24 MLS Team of the Week.

A real good week for Waterman as his play has helped Montréal stay in and around the top three of the East this season. For him its a well deserved inclusion.

Waterman has all season, rally been with Camacho a mainstay as they are the leaders. Waterman of course has been a revelation since joining from the Canadian Premier League, the first to make that CPL to MLS jump.

Congrats, Joel!