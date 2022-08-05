CF Montréal vs Inter Miami: Preview, Odds, How to Watch and More!

Montréal are coming off a really great win away vs playoff contenders where they played well and deserved to win. The result further showed how MTL are right where they belong.

Now, they face a game Inter Miami side.

The match is Saturday, August 06, 2022 at 7:30 p.m EST. at Stade Saputo, Montréal, Canada.

In their last five MTL is under a better record, with 3W-2L-1D, meanwhile Miami are 2W-2L-1D off a win vs San Jose. A win for Le CFM would legitimize the top three spot and keep them in the drivers seat there.

This match will come down to the teams freshness and one MTL will have to take advantage of as they will be home for this one. The main threat on the Crew and the player to watch out for is Leo Campana.

Who will take advantage and get a result for their side?

Injuries:

MTL:

Ahmed Hamdi (leg) — OUT

Bjorn Maars-Johnsen (foot) — OUT

Tomas Giraldo (hamstring) — OUT

MIA:

Shea (shoulder) — OUT

Ian Fray (ligament) — OUT

Robbie Robinson (hamstring — OUT

Odds:

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of posting, MTL are +-175, CREW are +425 and a draw is at +310. A fun match is ahead of us.

How to Watch:

Montréal vs Miami will be televised in Canada on TSN and streamed in the the United States on ESPN+.

The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm ET.

Prediction: MTL 3-2 MIA

Keep it here for post match recap and more!