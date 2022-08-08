Two More Observations on CF Montréal’s Draw vs Inter Miami

CF Montréal earned a decent draw and though they could not win, played well and that should matter as we enter the final 10 or so matches of the season.

Today we have two more observations as look at two real X factors that played a role in this match.

1 Djordje still not 100% but has played well

The star midfielder is a machine and in his first match paying the full 90’ he looked good, composed and helped massively in the win. Add that he will only get better as the injury he had stops lingering and we could have an in form Djordje going in to the playoffs.

2 Two strikers again, home and away splits?

Quioto and Toye started again and a bit of a trend has happened. Away Nancy used a one striker system with a slightly rotated squad and had Kamara alone up top and it led to a win. Now, here at home and in the previous match vs NYCFC, he has used the two strikers. It seems a well thought out and purposeful team. Two systems and one where all three strikers can flourish. Just need to win at home more often.